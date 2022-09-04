Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391,659 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after purchasing an additional 287,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after buying an additional 92,077 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,076,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 359,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after buying an additional 485,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

