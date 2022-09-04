Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.15 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.