Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,466,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 112.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 779,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,979,000 after acquiring an additional 412,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after acquiring an additional 324,177 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $19,484,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on THC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

