Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 180.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

WIX stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

