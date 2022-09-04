Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 16,509 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Down 2.7 %

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

