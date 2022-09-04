Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,677 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.27.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

