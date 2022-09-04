Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,467 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,865.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,707 shares of company stock worth $1,497,826. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

