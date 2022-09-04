Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 30,493 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VEON were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in VEON by 35.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084,442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in VEON by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in VEON by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 2,290,000 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in VEON by 44.2% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,042,017 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VEON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,223,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON opened at $0.42 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $736.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

VEON Profile

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

