Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exscientia stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. Exscientia plc has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exscientia from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

