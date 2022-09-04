Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 49.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 33.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

