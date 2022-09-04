Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

