Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $8,606,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Autohome by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in Autohome by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Autohome by 486.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 114,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Autohome Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.09.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

