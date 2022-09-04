Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $30.39 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

