Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AGO opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

