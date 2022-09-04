Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,078 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

