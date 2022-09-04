Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,380 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $30.94 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

