Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,129 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $2,407,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 25,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

