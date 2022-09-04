Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,478 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $33,929,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $1,087,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

