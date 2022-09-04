Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,433 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,433 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after acquiring an additional 110,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $27.48 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

