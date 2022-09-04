Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,946 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 105.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after acquiring an additional 481,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $109.22 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.