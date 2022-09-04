Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 304,152 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,074 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

Shares of NESR opened at $7.14 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.