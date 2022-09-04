Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 41,745 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,745 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,903 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Flex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,766,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Flex by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,220,915.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

