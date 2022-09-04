Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 419,473 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zillow Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,239,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,914,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Z opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

