Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 429,220 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 429,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 674,973 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 481,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

