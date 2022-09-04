Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,318 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clarivate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Clarivate by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

