Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 765 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Avnet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVT shares. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avnet Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVT stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

