Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 79,507 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 44,343 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 140.8% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 407,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 238,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

