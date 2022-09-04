Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,702 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 143,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wipro by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wipro by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.