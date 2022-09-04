Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,989 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

