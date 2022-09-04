Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $232,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

AMC Networks stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

