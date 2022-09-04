Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

