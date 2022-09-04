MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB Price Performance

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,004,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $244.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.15. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

