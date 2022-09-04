NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $281.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $378.63.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

