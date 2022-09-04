NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

