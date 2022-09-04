Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,898 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.0 %

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.