Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $223.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.71. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

