Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,915 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Vertex by 47.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Vertex by 76.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vertex by 57.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $12.76 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.26, a PEG ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock worth $39,657,592. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.