Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.83 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,098.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 116,811 shares of company stock worth $4,389,368 and have sold 326,000 shares worth $12,467,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

