Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in EVO Payments by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EVO Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EVO Payments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.0 %

EVOP stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,835 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair lowered shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.