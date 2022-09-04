Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 523,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 93,087 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $610,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

GNOM stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

