Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 230.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

