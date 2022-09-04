Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

