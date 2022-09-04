Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Citigroup cut their price target on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $82.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.