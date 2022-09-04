Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SRC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

