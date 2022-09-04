Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,082 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $421.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DMC Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.