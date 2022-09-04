Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,288 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.34 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

