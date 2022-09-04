Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,270 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $839.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.38. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

