Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.