Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $185.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.33 and a 200 day moving average of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.