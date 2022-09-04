Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 172.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 152,919 shares in the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $12,810,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,063.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,205 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 97,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

